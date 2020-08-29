Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €37.19 ($43.76).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOSS. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HSBC set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

BOSS traded down €0.21 ($0.25) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €22.35 ($26.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.65. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €55.40 ($65.18). The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

