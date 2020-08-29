Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 426.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1,187.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Humana from $442.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.50.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $408.04. The stock had a trading volume of 650,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,793. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $425.46. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.32.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.05 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

