Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading 63.4% Higher Over Last Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, HADAX, Ethfinex and OKEx. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $208,760.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 63.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $634.69 or 0.05511443 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034694 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003682 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bgogo, HADAX, DDEX, OKEx and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

