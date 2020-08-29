IBM (NYSE:IBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.07.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IBM from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

IBM stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,133. IBM has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.54.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. IBM had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IBM will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. IBM’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other IBM news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,831.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBM in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IBM in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IBM in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBM in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

