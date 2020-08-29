ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives $87.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on ICF International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sidoti increased their target price on ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other ICF International news, Director Handel Michael J. Van acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.49 per share, for a total transaction of $289,960.00. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ICF International by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ICF International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in ICF International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in ICF International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 436,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.17. 77,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average is $68.57. ICF International has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $95.24.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $353.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ICF International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

