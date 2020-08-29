Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Icon makes up approximately 1.6% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLR traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.01. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $199.83.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.45.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

