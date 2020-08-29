Incent (INCNT) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Incent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $644.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Incent has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00145517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.67 or 0.01653562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00201186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00186148 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.