InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INWK shares. Barrington Research downgraded InnerWorkings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sidoti downgraded InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in InnerWorkings in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in InnerWorkings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InnerWorkings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in InnerWorkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in InnerWorkings by 312.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 46,598 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INWK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 322,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,827. The company has a market capitalization of $150.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. InnerWorkings has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $5.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $203.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.07 million. Analysts forecast that InnerWorkings will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

