Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. 35,190,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,603,878. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.