Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,364 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,824,000 after acquiring an additional 592,321 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.53. 27,930,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,544,612. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $293.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

