Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS):

8/25/2020 – Krystal Biotech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Krystal Biotech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/19/2020 – Krystal Biotech had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Krystal Biotech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2020 – Krystal Biotech was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

KRYS stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $46.89. 148,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.20 and a quick ratio of 51.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. Krystal Biotech Inc has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,928,486 shares in the company, valued at $83,889,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 345.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

