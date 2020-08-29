iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Boosted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,442 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $765,116,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $546,892,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,174,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $238,970,000.

IEFA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.84. 5,802,694 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

