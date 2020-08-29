iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Cut by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,222 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 80,264,256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,696,000 after buying an additional 21,980,180 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,762,000 after buying an additional 3,091,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,834,000.

EFA traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,943,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,222,906. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

