iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,653,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,875,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,910,000 after buying an additional 4,430,995 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,994,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,739.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,262,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21,495.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,716 shares during the last quarter.

EEM stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $45.55. 24,149,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,859,605. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

