iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.26. 342,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,620. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $195.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.54 and its 200-day moving average is $167.56.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

