iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,445 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 7.4% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,227 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $596,586,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $422,596,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,878 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.75. 1,008,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,355. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $227.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

