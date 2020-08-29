iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 247.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,199,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242,706 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $174,706,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,905,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,927,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,349,000 after purchasing an additional 563,375 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $117.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,993. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average is $109.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

