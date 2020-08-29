iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,565 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 173,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,116 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,992,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 5,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 829.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 122,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 109,603 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $75.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,538. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average of $67.03. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.