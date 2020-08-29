IZE Hits One Day Volume of $89,460.00 (IZE)

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One IZE token can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IZE has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. IZE has a total market cap of $68.34 million and $89,460.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00144643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.46 or 0.01653379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00201756 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00184978 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC.

IZE Token Profile

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. The official website for IZE is izeholdings.io/en

Buying and Selling IZE

IZE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IZE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IZE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

