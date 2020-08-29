JD Coin (JDC) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, JD Coin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. JD Coin has a total market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $528,413.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00145263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.63 or 0.01654311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00201230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00186887 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About JD Coin

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,460,701 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us . JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

