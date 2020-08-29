JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce ($2.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.22). JetBlue Airways posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 440.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($5.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.21) to ($5.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,584,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

