JFG Wealth Management LLC Buys 34,973 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 9.9% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,087 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after purchasing an additional 205,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 119,842 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $42.16. 12,329,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,259,781. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08.

