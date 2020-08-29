JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.77. 13,557,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,121,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.