JUST (JST) Price Tops $0.0553 on Major Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, JUST has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $124.99 million and approximately $309.47 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00145517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.67 or 0.01653562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00201186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00186148 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000147 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.