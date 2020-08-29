JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) Market Capitalization Tops $4.23 Million

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. JUST Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUST Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One JUST Stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00145292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.40 or 0.01653390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00201338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000841 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00187270 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. JUST Stablecoin’s official website is just.network

JUST Stablecoin Token Trading

JUST Stablecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

