KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,396. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 172,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 36,731 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 109,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

