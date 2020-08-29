KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) Receives GBX 582 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 571.67 ($7.47).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KAZ shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of LON KAZ traded up GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 580 ($7.58). 1,165,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20. KAZ Minerals has a twelve month low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 599.80 ($7.84). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 558.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 454.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.06 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.