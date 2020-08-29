Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,675. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.65.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

