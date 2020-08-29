KickCoin (KICK) Market Capitalization Tops $1.52 Million

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.55 or 0.05520370 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official website is kickecosystem.com . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars.

