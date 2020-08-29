KickToken Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $487,424.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, ABCC and BitMart. Over the last week, KickToken has traded up 36.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.69 or 0.05511443 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034694 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003682 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,739,529,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,407,251,838 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, ABCC, HitBTC, COSS, OOOBTC, P2PB2B, CoinBene, Dcoin, BitMart, Exmo, ProBit Exchange, Gate.io, Mercatox, Coinsbit, Livecoin, YoBit, KuCoin and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

