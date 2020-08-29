King DAG Market Capitalization Reaches $12.47 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. King DAG has a total market cap of $12.47 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, King DAG has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One King DAG token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,001,545 tokens. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

King DAG Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars.

