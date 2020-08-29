King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 111,659 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,203,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,659 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Chevron worth $107,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.05.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,282,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,794,156. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

