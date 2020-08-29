King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $149,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.6% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $85.65. 5,829,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,348,356. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.