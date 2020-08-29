King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,661,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,560 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.7% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.24% of Honeywell International worth $240,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 19,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $168.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,908,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day moving average of $147.91.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

