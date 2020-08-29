King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,640 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.91% of Toro worth $65,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Toro by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 69,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Toro by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,593,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,718,000 after buying an additional 28,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toro by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,601,000 after buying an additional 38,819 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Toro by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,235,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,409,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,759,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $628,961.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,007.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $438,769.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 280,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,458. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. Toro Co has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $929.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

