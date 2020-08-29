King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,313 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.40% of IDEX worth $48,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 174.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in IDEX by 25.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter valued at $134,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $459,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $16,855,059.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,312,155.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,646 shares of company stock worth $19,098,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.89. 284,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $181.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

