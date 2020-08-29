King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.41% of Waste Connections worth $102,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.3% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,106 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 9.4% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 45,678.3% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,464,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.24. The stock had a trading volume of 473,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,906. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $105.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.51, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.93.

In other Waste Connections news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

