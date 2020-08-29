King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $128.19 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 369,025 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of AT&T worth $128,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.04. 26,465,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,325,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

