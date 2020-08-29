King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $365.85 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,099,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for about 2.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.18% of Paypal worth $365,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $204.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,581,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,966,795. The firm has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

