King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $57.09 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 2.35% of Valmont Industries worth $57,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 310.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $113,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Valmont Industries stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,439. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $688.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.80 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

