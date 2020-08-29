King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $73.39 Million Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,809,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 210,062 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 1.38% of FLIR Systems worth $73,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.43. 1,442,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.55. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

