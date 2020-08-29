King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,380,053 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 178,118 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for about 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 3.80% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $177,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFR stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.92. 219,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,686. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.50. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.62. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $347.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.31 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 9,661 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $756,359.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,287.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $737,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

