King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,132,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,102 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.36% of Pinterest worth $47,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 26,737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,125 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 375.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080,885 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,225 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,780,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 81.7% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,125,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,666 shares during the period. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 21,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $434,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 199,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,041,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,085,542 shares of company stock worth $63,109,067.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.34. 8,016,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,234,958. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.96.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura cut their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

