King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,465 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 1.3% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Ecolab worth $190,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,752.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.50. 748,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.55. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

