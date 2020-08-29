King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 10,032 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $112,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,602,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,333,000 after buying an additional 863,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,119,000 after buying an additional 356,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,015,000 after buying an additional 385,666 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $829,740,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,019,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,253. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $92,375.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $609,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.