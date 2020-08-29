King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 29,847 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,355,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,847 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.4% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $339,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.29. 3,089,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,708. The company has a market cap of $310.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.