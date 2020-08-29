King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 303,115 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,115 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Oracle worth $104,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oracle by 39.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,396 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Oracle by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,235,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $446,355,000 after buying an additional 1,621,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Oracle by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 381.9% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,415,643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,891 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $57.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,585,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,000,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

