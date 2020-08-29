King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 44,504 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,604,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,504 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.3% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Bank of America worth $180,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 490.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 46,309,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,576,820. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $225.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

