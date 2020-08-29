King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 4,937 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,190,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Trimble accounts for approximately 1.3% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $180,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,712,000 after purchasing an additional 118,302 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 46.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 38.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Trimble by 3.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,174. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,470,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,564.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $109,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,007 shares of company stock worth $3,586,102. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.