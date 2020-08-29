King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,738 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $48,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 90.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 1,144.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.00.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.84.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

